Colonial Trust Co SC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,836,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,987,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,130,000 after purchasing an additional 378,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 4,534.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after buying an additional 214,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in STERIS by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,198,000 after buying an additional 179,829 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

STERIS stock opened at $222.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $200.98 and a twelve month high of $248.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded STERIS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STERIS

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.