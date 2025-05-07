iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $42.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

