307,700 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC

Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 307,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,797,000. Schlumberger makes up about 5.6% of Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. This represents a 33.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.