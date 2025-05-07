Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,867,193,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after buying an additional 2,874,012 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after buying an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.0 %

AMD opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.51. The firm has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

