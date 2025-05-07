Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Stock Price Up 26.7% – What’s Next?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 26.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 183,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 96,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Up 26.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.