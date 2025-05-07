CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $6.77 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.66. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

