Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,507 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,054,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,829,000 after buying an additional 150,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,412,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,300,000 after purchasing an additional 387,729 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,351,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,385,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,060,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FNF. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

