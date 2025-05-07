CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 72,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 213,078 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after buying an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.74. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

