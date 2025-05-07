CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 56,802 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 668,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $48,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,999,000 after purchasing an additional 400,718 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 338,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,352,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,404,000 after buying an additional 147,222 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BND opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.97 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.70.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.2364 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.