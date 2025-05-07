CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,077 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 244,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 34,555 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 155.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.72 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,025 shares in the company, valued at $12,004,969.50. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $48,755.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,286.70. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,824 shares of company stock worth $907,856 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

