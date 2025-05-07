Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 18,792 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,792 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $27,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $252.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.74 and its 200 day moving average is $273.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $304.59. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

