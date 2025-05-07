Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Insider Activity

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,915.68. This represents a 26.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

