Corton Capital Inc. Invests $284,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $194,655,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,298,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 879,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,560,000 after purchasing an additional 557,539 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 677,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,413,000 after buying an additional 466,736 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,125,000 after buying an additional 424,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PNW opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $74.45 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.