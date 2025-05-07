Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,554 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,029,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after acquiring an additional 197,949 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 837,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,971,000 after purchasing an additional 38,579 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,177,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,638,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,643,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,630,000 after acquiring an additional 473,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

