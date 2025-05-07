28,610 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.6% of Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,944,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,743,262,000 after buying an additional 1,373,209 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,593,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,391,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,505,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,989,525,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,983 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

