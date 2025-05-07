Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $13,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBR. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in KBR by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in KBR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of KBR by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KBR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on KBR from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,134.47. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

