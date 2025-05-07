Centiva Capital LP Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Welltower by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

Welltower stock opened at $150.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.41. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.91 and a 1-year high of $158.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. Welltower’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

