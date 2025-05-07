Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 107,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

