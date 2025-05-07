Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,242 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $41,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $172.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The company has a market cap of $893.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

