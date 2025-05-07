Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $32,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 66,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $245.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.93.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

