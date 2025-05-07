Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,226,533 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 208.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,815,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226,533 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $42,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,150,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,803,000 after purchasing an additional 262,526,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,941,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,819,000 after buying an additional 10,300,064 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,389,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,015,000 after buying an additional 7,192,613 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,110,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,726,000 after buying an additional 6,193,223 shares during the period. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,979,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.