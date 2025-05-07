Cetera Investment Advisers Has $44.98 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $44,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $502.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $487.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.49 and a 12 month high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.