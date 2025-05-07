Caption Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,500 DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DoorDash from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,459,303.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 122,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,848,365.75. This represents a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $1,651,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,208.90. This represents a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,407,073. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $190.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.23. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $215.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.70 and a beta of 1.68.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

