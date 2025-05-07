Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $38,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $319.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $358.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

