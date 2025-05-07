78,203 Shares in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT) Acquired by Divisadero Street Capital Management LP

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 78,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIOT. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Powerfleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Powerfleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIOT opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Powerfleet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

Powerfleet ( NASDAQ:AIOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Powerfleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

