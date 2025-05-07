Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP cut its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,369 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $76,271,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,266,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,660,000 after acquiring an additional 68,212 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,803,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 505,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $777.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AHCO

About AdaptHealth

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.