Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $62,654,000. Finally, InvesTrust bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $3,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.23.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

