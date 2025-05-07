Diligent Investors LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for 0.7% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AMH shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile



American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

