DigitalBridge Group Inc. Acquires 75,974 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,418,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,974 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy accounts for about 2.3% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $31,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.34.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 3.25. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

