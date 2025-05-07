Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

Shares of BLX stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $77.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

