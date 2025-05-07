Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance
Shares of BLX stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46.
About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Archer Stock Eyes Q1 Earnings After UAE Updates
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Broadcom Stock Gets a Lift on Hyperscaler Earnings & CapEx Boost
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Ford Motor Stock Rises After Earnings, But Momentum May Not Last
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.