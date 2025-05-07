Diligent Investors LLC Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:PJAN opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $43.87.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

