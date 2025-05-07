Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,342,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,051,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,956,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,457,000 after acquiring an additional 742,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,397,000 after acquiring an additional 740,980 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

