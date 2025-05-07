Diligent Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,272 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

