DigitalBridge Group Inc. Sells 31,460 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,460 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for about 1.7% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $23,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737,705 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,755,000 after purchasing an additional 80,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,138,354,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,592,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,242 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Melius started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

MRVL stock opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average is $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,125. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,351,461.85. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,890 shares of company stock worth $2,027,938 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

