DigitalBridge Group Inc. Purchases 3,950 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Hyatt Hotels accounts for about 0.8% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,283,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,849,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Barclays increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of H opened at $121.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.46. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.60. This trade represents a 51.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $226,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,290.06. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

