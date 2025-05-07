DigitalBridge Group Inc. Sells 5,600 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,630,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after buying an additional 495,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,825,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,040,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,763 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,849,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,303,000 after buying an additional 422,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,772,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,993,000 after buying an additional 508,045 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HR opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.92. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $288.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -113.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

