Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Decreased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $624,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $553,572,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,792,000 after buying an additional 3,834,403 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,849,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,628,000 after buying an additional 811,037 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after acquiring an additional 658,240 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

Realty Income stock opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.73%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

