Diameter Capital Partners LP Trims Position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Diameter Capital Partners LP lowered its position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,449,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,922 shares during the period. Sila Realty Trust makes up about 5.3% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $35,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Sila Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $27.50.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SILA

Sila Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.