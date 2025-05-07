Diligent Investors LLC Trims Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Jabil by 70,781.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $218,430,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,220,000 after purchasing an additional 416,841 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $43,312,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,187,000 after purchasing an additional 288,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $150.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total value of $2,631,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,624,059.52. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

