Diligent Investors LLC Purchases 2,029 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.72.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 88.41%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.