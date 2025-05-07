Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,510.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.50.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $433.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.34 and a 200 day moving average of $442.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,474.94. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

