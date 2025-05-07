Diligent Investors LLC Has $750,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,824 shares of company stock valued at $25,086,603. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $165.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.97 and a 200-day moving average of $177.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

