Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 68,264 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. The trade was a 0.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

