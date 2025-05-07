Centiva Capital LP Has $2.58 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 454.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,998,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,038,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX opened at $429.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.93 and a 1 year high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.80%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,156. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.10, for a total value of $784,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,619.60. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.60.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

