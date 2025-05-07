U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,056 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,158,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,427,000 after purchasing an additional 312,504 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 380,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 38,802 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,006.10. This trade represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.48.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

