Top Value Stocks To Follow Today – May 4th

Reddit, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading for less than their estimated intrinsic worth, often based on measures like low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. Investors buy value stocks expecting the market to eventually recognize the company’s true financial strength, driving the price higher. They are typically contrasted with growth stocks, which command higher valuations due to faster expected earnings expansion. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Reddit (RDDT)

NYSE:RDDT traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.01. 29,544,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,825,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.89. Reddit has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $230.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.67.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 109,088,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,359,529. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $540.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,932,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,731. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $399.26 and a one year high of $542.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.04.

