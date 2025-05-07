Bosun Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Bosun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Bosun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 39,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $54.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $99.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.64 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $60,835.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,211.51. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 57,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $2,554,826.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,841 shares in the company, valued at $214,698.35. This trade represents a 92.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,764 shares of company stock worth $4,109,161. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MIRM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

