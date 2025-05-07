Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 468 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,484,197,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,169,000. Amundi increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,008,000 after buying an additional 3,172,405 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,093,000 after buying an additional 2,517,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,064,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,011 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

