Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Equifax by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Up 0.1 %

EFX stock opened at $262.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.50.

Equifax Increases Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. This represents a 13.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. Argus cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

