Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 962,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,031 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $78,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3,762.27 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2592 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

